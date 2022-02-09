(UPDATE) Ric Flair Takes Another Shot at Becky Lynch Over Her Mocking Ronda Rousey

Ric Flair has made a habit in recent months of taking shots at Becky Lynch on his WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast. The latest came this week when he took issue with how Becky Lynch approached her recent promos with Ronda Rousey. The former UFC and Raw Women’s Champion returned on the Jan. 31 episode of Monday Night Raw after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant the night before. Lynch resumed mocking Rousey just like she did leading up to their match at WrestleMania 35, always referring to her as “Ronnie” and calling her a “little weirdo.”

“It’s huge,” Flair said when asked about the importance of Rousey’s return. “She’s not Ronnie. She’s Ronda Rousey. Anybody that’s stupid enough to call her Ronnie and make a joke of her presence and what she brings to the company is out of their mind, aka, what is her name now? Big Time Becks? ‘Hey Ronnie. Welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. That’s really exciting. How about, ‘Thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not ‘The Man’ anymore. I’m generic, who am I, Big Time Becks, The Lass Kicker, I don’t know.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch has discussed Flair’s comments before, telling Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour that she felt pity for him during an interview last November — “Look, I saw that tweet. The one that you’re referring to. The one that I’m kind of referring to and I looked at it and I wrote out a response that would have been quite biting and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it’s really sad because this is a legend at one point. This legend, a 16-time world champion Ric Flair is now jealous of me. It’s cool for me. And is now trying to use me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself into a hole with other things. So I kind of was just like, ah let me let him out of it because it’s kind of sad. It’s kind of sad.”

Rousey appeared on Friday Night SmackDown days later and revealed she would be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. Lynch sarcastically responded to her decision by saying it was the “smart choice.”

Update: Lynch has responded on Twitter — “‘Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe’ – Becky Lynch – February 2022.”