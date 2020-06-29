Ric Flair Believes He Never Had a Good WWE WrestleMania Match

✖

In his two major runs with WWE, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair competed on the WrestleMania main card on five occasions, including a WWF Championship match with Randy Savage at WrestleMania VIII, a clash with The Undertaker at WrestleMania X-8 and an iconic retirement match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV. And yet when the subject of his WrestleMania matches came up during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Flair gave a rather controversial take — to him, none of his WrestleMania matches were good.

"No, I don't think I had a good Mania match. Nothing that Ric Flair could deliver on. I think I could have been really good with Randy [Savage] but he was so preoccupied," Flair said on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast. "That was the last time he and Liz were together. That day was the last time they were together — they went their separate ways. They weren't living together at that time. I'm not 100 percent sure on what the exact living conditions were but, to my knowledge, they weren't together and Randy was so upset. We got through it and it was okay. But I would never want to be remembered for that match by any means."

He then shifted focus to the Michaels match.

"Well, that would be my favorite with Shawn, of course. But, once again, I had no self-confidence going into that ring and he made it so easy for me," he said. "But once again, I walked out of that ring saying to myself, 'Why couldn't I have been me for just 30 minutes?' I don't have any aches or pains. I already know that I'm a cosmetic nightmare walking in, so that's on your mind.

"But to be so preoccupied with not being good that you forget something that you normally do — I wasn't in it. Afterwards I was great," he continued. "I had a couple of beers and I was Ric Flair. But it's one of those things that's impossible to explain and I've tried a thousand times. Until you've felt that that sensation of a lack of self-confidence... Right now, Wendy's sitting with me and Wendy talks to me like Hunter used to. 'You need to know who you are...' But if I had had someone with the approach that Wendy has with me, you know, where I was happy and content and in love and that was one side of my life I could lean on rather than trying to be Ric Flair all the time, I would have been so much better for so much longer."

