MVP Should Be Ricochet’s Manager on WWE Raw

Montel Vontavious Porter — better known as MVP — has been popping up on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks pitching the idea of becoming someone’s manager. First it was Drew McIntyre, who responded to his offer with a Claymore Kick. Then it was Edge, who was way too focused on getting his hands on Randy Orton and wound up hitting Porter with a Con-Chair-To (twice!). But the third time could be the charm, as there’s a perfect candidate on the Raw roster who could use Porter as his mouthpiece — Ricochet.

The former United States Champion’s recent downward spiral has been pretty drastic. In the span of just two weeks he went from being the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship to getting squashed in two minutes by Brock Lesnar, beaten by Riddick Moss in a 24/7 Championship match and left off this week’s Raw in favor of a match with Eric Young on Main Event. All of that mixed in with the reports that Vince McMahon has “given up” on trying to push him has his fans in a panic mode.

And yet Porter could be the solution.

Whether you knew about Ricochet from his time in Lucha Underground/New Japan/Chikara/PWG or just started watching him in NXT, two things have always been apparent — he has god-tier wrestling abilities but lacks a certain charisma when it comes to promos. He’s was able to get away with that on the independent scene since his matches were so good they spoke for themselves, but he’s unable to hide that weakness given how WWE demands its wrestlers on Raw and SmackDown are booked. Meanwhile Porter has always been a natural at riling up fans, and could easily do the same if he took Ricochet under his wing.

And the best part is we already know this gimmick works without having to do a heel turn. Back in the first season of Lucha Underground Ricochet was virtually mute as Prince Puma, letting Konnan do all of the talking for him. That dynamic of a rising young star under the tutelage of a conniving veteran heel resonated with fans at the time, and the promotions managed to do it without even turning Ricochet heel. And if they decide to go down another route, Porter slowly turn Ricochet into more of a cocky heel, one who could back up everything he claims with his insane athleticism.

Simply put, Ricochet is far too talented to be left on the shelf every week. An alliance with Porter could be the solution the company and the fans have been waiting for.

