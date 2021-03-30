Update on WWE's Road Dogg Following Emergency Hospitalization

✖

News broke over the weekend that backstage producer and former WWE star "Road Dogg" Jesse James [real name Brian James] had been rushed to the hospital over what was believed to be a heart attack. James' wife Tracy Conant James broke the initial news on her Facebook page, writing, "Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we're currently waiting for the results.he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He's always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I'm trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come home."

After issuing several updates throughout the weekend, Traci popped up on Tuesday morning with fantastic news.

"Wanna give everybody an update I just got the best birthday ever!! my husband has no blockages and he's getting to come home today we still have some doctor visits to take him to but his heart is good. Thank you all so much for all the prayers I do believe in that," she wrote.

James initially signed with WWE back in 1994 and began working alongside Jeff Jarrett as "The Roadie." He'd find success as one-half of the New Age Outlaws and as a member of D-Generation X, winning tag team championship gold alongside Billy Gunn six times. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX in 2019.

After resigning as the head writer of SmackDown in 2019, James transitioned to a new role working at the Performance Center and for the NXT brand.

