WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Hospitalized After Suspected Heart Attack

WWE Hall of Famer Brian James, otherwise known as the "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has been hospitalized after an apparent heart attack according to a new statement from his wife. His wife, Tracy Conant James, took to Facebook to reveal the news that he has been hospitalized as tests are now being run to figure out exactly what happened to the WWE Hall of Famer following the suspected heart attack later Thursday evening. Currently awaiting results, James stated the following, "I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando."

Continuing further, James stated, "He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. [H]e has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come h[ome!] Thank y’all all so much!"

Sharing an update with family, loved ones and fans, Tracy James stated the following on Facebook revealing that a new test is scheduled for Brian James on Monday, and his kidneys are in the clear for now, "Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done. Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!"

Brian James was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019 with his fellow members of D-Generation X. Wife Tracy James is keeping positive for the situation now, and has been flooded with well wishes for a speedy recovery in this scary situation for one of the most notable stars of WWE's history.

ComicBook.com will keep you updated on this matter as it continues to develop, but we wish Brian James a quick recovery from a situation no one would want to see their loved ones in.