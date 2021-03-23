Report: Former WWE Champion to Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame

✖

WWE is gearing up to induct both the 2020 and 2021 Classes into the Hall of Fame on April 6, and a new inductee name seems to have been revealed. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Rob Van Dam will soon be announced as a member of the 2021 Class. "The Whole F'n Show" is best known for his runs in ECW from 1996-2001 and his main WWE run from 2001-2007. He wrapped his WWE career as a Grand Slam Champion and became the only man in history to hold both the WWE and ECW World Heavyweight Championships at the same time.

In the last decade Van Dam has had two runs with TNA/Impact Wrestling and breifly returned to WWE in 2013-14. He'll soon be the focus of a WWE Icons documentary episode set for release on the Peacock streaming service.

Last September he was asked during an interview with The Dropkick Podcast who he felt should be the one to induct him into the HoF.

"I think the obvious answer is probably Paul [Heyman], and I think that's definitely the right person," Van Dam said. before pointing out that getting inducted might not necessarily equate to him returning to WWE.

"I can definitely see it happening, but knowing how things work, I could also see it not happening, or not happening for a long time anyway," he said. "I used to think, and I'm still not sure, but do you have to retire in order to be in the Hall of Fame? And the fact that I've been wrestling for Impact, that's got to be a factor too. They don't want to do too much with somebody. But, who knows? Of course it'd be an honor, and we'll see."

Check out the full lineup for this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony below. The event will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome:

The New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

JBL

The British Bulldog

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

The Bella Twins

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

Rob Van Dam (Reported)

Dave Bautista (Batista) was also scheduled to be inducted as the headliner for the Class of 2020, but his name has been pulled from WWE's official list.