WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat

Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.

A few more reports about what happened have since made their way online. Dave Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, "The story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped and had noticeable bruising under his left eye. There was talk of a possible broken eardrum but that was not confirmed to us. What is confirmed is that it came from a slap by Owens, Reigns was upset, but 20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it."

I mean if that “report” is true, Kevin Owens did slap that man Roman Reigns like he owed him money 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hTqki3kLbq — Gresh Unleashed Podcast (@GreshUnleashed) November 29, 2022

Update on Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023

Reddit user u/kkerrmit125, who frequently posts backstage reports to the r/SquaredCircle subreddit, echoed Meltzer's sentiment. He also noted Triple H's involvement by writing, "Reigns being heated after Survivor Series is accurate. Triple H asked them to address it in the locker room. There was a yelling altercation but that never became physical. Owens facing Reigns at the Royal Rumble is also true but that is now up in the air. Sheamus is the likely replacement."

Reports broke early in the week that Reigns vs. Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is planed for Royal Rumble next January. This will apparently continue the storyline with Sami Zayn that will ultimately culminate in Owens and Zayn challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns on His WWE Future

Reigns recently discussed his WWE future with The Ringer. He explained, "I'm right in the middle of it. People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We're in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now."

"We've done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business," Reigns continued. "And we've done it seamlessly. We've done it without falter. Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, inside, there's just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we've been putting on. Man, it's been a hell of a journey, but it's only begun. It's going to get bigger."