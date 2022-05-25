Watch: WWE's Roman Reigns Has Hilarious Interaction With Two Year Old Fan

✖

You'd be hard-pressed to think of a WWE superstar who has had a bigger run than Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" recently adding the World Heavyweight Championship belt to his repertoire following his victory against Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. While the next few matches for Reigns have apparently been decided, it would seem that a potential future WWE superstar stared down the duel belt-wielding champion at a recent World Wrestling Entertainment event, with Roman responding in kind and creating a viral video for fans of the professional wrestling organization.

Reportedly, Reigns's next three opponents will be Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank on June 2nd, Randy Orton at SummerSlam on July 30th, and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd, so it should be interesting to see if any of these competitors will be able to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

A WWE Fan shared the hilarious video of the two-year-old spectator mean-mugging Reigns, with the super start throwing back a response of his won:

Reigns recently discussed his current rise in power following WWE Backlash:

"What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast to the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."