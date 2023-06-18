Here's How Roman Reigns' Latest Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Defense Went Down

Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line for the first time since WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night at a live event in Cincinnati, taking on Re Mysterio while flanked by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Unsurprisingly, Sikoa tried to get involved late and set up Mysterio for a Samoan Spike, only for both members of The Usos to hit the scene. The pair went right after Sikoa, nailing him with a double superkick before chasing him up the entrance ramp.

Mysterio then appeared to be on the verge of a win after nailing Reigns with a frog splash, only for Dominik Mysterio to suddenly appear and pull the referee out of the ring. Reigns would then hit his second Spear of the night to secure the victory.

🏆 Roman Reigns a défendu son titre incontesté samedi… en house-show contre Rey Mysterio



Un match d’une vingtaine de minutes qui a permis de rappeler en ce jour de #FeteDesPeres que Dominik Mysterio était un sale gosse 🤬 pic.twitter.com/54JIq3X9Wy — Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) June 18, 2023

Reigns will be at Money in the Bank in London on July 1, but the show will mark the third pay-per-view in a row without Reigns putting his championship on the line. Instead, he'll be involved in the "Bloodline Civil War" and team with Sikoa to take on The Usos.

In a recent interview with Rick Rubin, Hey revealed how Vince McMahon finally pitched the idea to pair up Reigns with "The Wise Man" and get the ball rolling on The Bloodline way back in 2020 — "So Vince (McMahon) calls me in the middle of August and he says, 'We're gonna take you back into television. I'm thinking, 'Oh, oh. He's gonna make me a commentator and Jim Ross isn't here. What is a commentator in 2020? How can I be disruptive? How can I be evolutionary in the process? How can I redefine this role because I don't just want to settle in and do what's been done already?' Even by me, I want to do this differently. I said, 'Okay, well, what do you got in mind?' He says, 'I'm going to put you with somebody.' I'm thinking, 'Has he read my contract?' I said, 'Well, you know Vince, the options are kind of limited in that.' I'm trying to tiptoe into a delicate situation here where I'm about to butt heads with him. I'm thinking Ronda is pregnant. Brock's not coming back with Saudi down. He's certainly is not putting me with Roman and he goes, 'I'm envisioning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.' I'm thinking, 'Oh my God. He's gonna pull the trigger on this. He would never pull it with Cena. He would never have allowed Cena to come to the dark side."