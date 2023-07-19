WWE: Another Faction Will Reportedly Succeed Roman Reigns’ Bloodline as WWE’s Top Group

WWE has plans for a world without Roman Reigns’ Bloodline. While the faction utterly dominated WWE main event scene over the past couple of years, The Usos’ decision to break away from Reigns’ tyranny has widdled down the faction’s numbers to just three people — Reings, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa (whose allegiances seemed to be called into question every week). It appears the storyline between Reigns and Jey Uso will culminate at SummerSlam next month in Detroit, but what would a lack of The Bloodline mean for WWE’s weekly TV programs? Apparently, the company already has another group lined up to take its place.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE sees The Judgement Day as The Bloodline’s successor. The Monday Night Raw faction has been going on strong for over a year and now holds the Money in the Bank contract (Damian Priest), the Women’s World Championship (Rhea Ripley) and the NXT North American Championship (Dominik Mysterio). Finn Balor might finally bring the World Heavyweight Championship into the group as well if he can beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

“WWE see Judgement Day as the successor to The Bloodline’s storyline, in terms of fan interest and longevity,” the insider account wrote. “The Judgement Day’s segments frequently gain major interest in the quarter hour ratings and will continue to be a center point of shows moving forward. #WWENXT”

Seth Rollins Reveals Ongoing Back Injury

Another sign that Balor might bring how the gold is Rollins’ uncertain health. Rollins revealed on the Impaulsive podcast this week that he’s currently dealing with a number of injuries, including lower back problems that might require surgery.

“I try to change my training up based on how I feel. There are constant injuries. My knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania (39). I was having an issue with that. My neck acting up. My lower back has been at me since 2019 [and I] probably should get some surgery on that,” Rollins said. “[I’m] trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there.”

