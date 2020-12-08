WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Betting Odds Released by Bovada
The 2021 Royal Rumble is officially less than two months away, and oddsmakers are already setting up the betting odds for who will win the Men's and Women's Rumble match. Online sportsbook Bovada released their official lines on Tuesday, predicting Rhea Ripley to win the Women's match with +700 (7/1) odds. The Men's match is currently split, with both Big E and Edge leading the field with +500 (5/1).
A few surprising names that popped up in both lists were The Rock (+1400), CM Punk (+2000), John Cena (+3300), heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury (+5000), Ronda Rousey (+750) Paige (+1600) and Vince McMahon (+25000). You can see the full lists below. The Rumble will reportedly take place inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in late January, though the exact date (and whether or not live fans can attend) has not been determined yet.
Men's Royal Rumble Winner Odds
- Big E +500
- Edge +500
- Keith Lee +800
- Brock Lesnar +800
- Kevin Owens +1000
- Roman Reigns +1000
- AJ Styles +1200
- The Rock +1400
- Daniel Bryan +1400
- Bray Wyatt +1600
- Drew McIntyre +2000
- Seth Rollins +2000
- Aleister Black +2000
- CM Punk +2000
- Adam Cole +2200
- Andrade +2500
- Braun Strowman +2500
- Goldberg +2800
- Karrion Kross +3300
- Ricochet +3300
- Finn Balor +3300
- Samoa Joe +3300
- John Cena +3300
- King Corbin +3300
- Randy Orton +4000
- Lars Sullivan +4000
- Tommasso Ciampa +5000
- Johnny Gargano +5000
- Matt Riddle +5000
- Walter +5000
- Velveteen Dream +5000
- Tyson Fury +5000
- Buddy Murphy +6600
- John Morrison +6600
- Rey Mysterio +6600
- Kofi Kingston +6600
- Sheamus +6600
- Pete Dunne +6600
- Mustafa Ali +8000
- Angel Garza +8000
- Bobby Lashley +8000
- Xavier Woods +10000
- Shinsuke Nakamura +10000
- Dolph Ziggler +10000
- Erick Rowan +10000
- The Miz +10000
- Conor McGregor +10000
- Dean Ambrose +10000
- Rusev +10000
- Elias +10000
- Humberto Carrillo +10000
- Robert Roode +10000
- Shane McMahon +25000
- Vince McMahon +25000
Women's Royal Rumble Winner Odds
- Rhea Ripley +700
- Ronda Rousey +750
- Shayna Baszler +800
- Alexa Bliss +1000
- Sasha Banks +1000
- Bayley +1200
- Bianca Belair +1400
- Nia Jax +1400
- Paige +1600
- Charlotte Flair +1600
- Io Shirai +2000
- Asuka +2000
- Lacey Evans +2000
- Liv Morgan +2500
- Ruby Riot +2500
- Kairi Sane +2500
- Nikki Cross +2500
- Mandy Rose +2599
- Sonya Deville +2500
- Carmella +2599
- Naomi +3300
- Ember Moon +3300
- Natalya +3300
- Candice LeRae +4000
- Toni Storm +4000
- Dana Brooke +4000
- Tegan Nox +4000
- Dakota Kai +5000
- Kay Lee Ray +5000
- Tamina +6600
- Mercedes Martinez +6600
- Sarah Logan +6600
- Jessamyn Duke +8000
- Deonna Purrazzo +8000
- Chelsea Green +8000
- Marina Shafir +8000
- Lana +8000
- Piper Niven +8000
- Mia Yim +8000
- Billy Kay +8000
- Peyton Royce +8000
- Xia Li +10000
- Zelina Vega +10000
- Stephanie McMahon +15000