WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Betting Odds Released by Bovada

The 2021 Royal Rumble is officially less than two months away, and oddsmakers are already setting up the betting odds for who will win the Men's and Women's Rumble match. Online sportsbook Bovada released their official lines on Tuesday, predicting Rhea Ripley to win the Women's match with +700 (7/1) odds. The Men's match is currently split, with both Big E and Edge leading the field with +500 (5/1).

A few surprising names that popped up in both lists were The Rock (+1400), CM Punk (+2000), John Cena (+3300), heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury (+5000), Ronda Rousey (+750) Paige (+1600) and Vince McMahon (+25000). You can see the full lists below. The Rumble will reportedly take place inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in late January, though the exact date (and whether or not live fans can attend) has not been determined yet.

Men's Royal Rumble Winner Odds

Big E +500

Edge +500

Keith Lee +800

Brock Lesnar +800

Kevin Owens +1000

Roman Reigns +1000

AJ Styles +1200

The Rock +1400

Daniel Bryan +1400

Bray Wyatt +1600

Drew McIntyre +2000

Seth Rollins +2000

Aleister Black +2000

CM Punk +2000

Adam Cole +2200

Andrade +2500

Braun Strowman +2500

Goldberg +2800

Karrion Kross +3300

Ricochet +3300

Finn Balor +3300

Samoa Joe +3300

John Cena +3300

King Corbin +3300

Randy Orton +4000

Lars Sullivan +4000

Tommasso Ciampa +5000

Johnny Gargano +5000

Matt Riddle +5000

Walter +5000

Velveteen Dream +5000

Tyson Fury +5000

Buddy Murphy +6600

John Morrison +6600

Rey Mysterio +6600

Kofi Kingston +6600

Sheamus +6600

Pete Dunne +6600

Mustafa Ali +8000

Angel Garza +8000

Bobby Lashley +8000

Xavier Woods +10000

Shinsuke Nakamura +10000

Dolph Ziggler +10000

Erick Rowan +10000

The Miz +10000

Conor McGregor +10000

Dean Ambrose +10000

Rusev +10000

Elias +10000

Humberto Carrillo +10000

Robert Roode +10000

Shane McMahon +25000

Vince McMahon +25000

Women's Royal Rumble Winner Odds