Report: Latest Update on WWE's Plans for Royal Rumble 2021

It might seem impossible given how 2020 has turned out, but the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is officially less than two months away. As of now, WWE's first big event of the year is still scheduled to take place at Tampa's Tropicana Field, the new home of the WWE ThunderDome starting in the coming weeks. Reports have been popping up for months that WWE wants live fans in attendance in some form or fashion for the Rumble, and on Tuesday @WrestleVotes popped up on Twitter with a new update.

"Internally, WWE is said to want a decision on whether fans are permitted for the Royal Rumble by January 7th w/ a possible announcement of sorts coming that weekend," the insider account wrote. "Source states odds are 50/50 right now. Important month ahead."

The WWE has already tinkered with having live fans in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, as NXT has been allowing a small number of fans into the Capitol Wrestling Center since NXT TakeOver: 31. Florida's policies regarding large-scale events is a bit looser than other states, which is reportedly why WWE is looking to move WrestleMania 37 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

A Rumble event inside Tropicana Field would certainly fit the look WWE has been trying to establish for the Rumble in recent years. The past two events have also taken place inside baseball stadiums — Phoenix's Chase Field in 2018 and Houston's Minute Maid Park in 2019.

