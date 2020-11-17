Early WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Betting Lines Predict Surprising Winners

✖

The 2021 Royal Rumble event is still a few months away, but oddsmakers are already setting up bets for who might win the Men's and Women's Rumble matches and wind up in world championship bouts at WrestleMania 37. Sky Bet, the British-based gambling company, released its first lines for both matches (h/t TalkSport's Alex McCarthy) and wound up picking a few surprises. The men's side has Big E favored to win, while Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair and Bayley are all tied for first in winning the women's bout.

The confidence the oddsmakers are putting behind E is surprising, but not totally unfounded. The former tag team champion started working as a singles star since July while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were both out of action with injuries. WWE then made the split between The New Day officially when it booked Raw to draft only Kingston and Woods, leaving E to fend for himself on SmackDown. For what it's worth, E has not lost a match since his singles run began, and if given time he could be the babyface who steps up to try and dethrone "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion.

Just checking out the odds on Sky Bet... Big E is the favourite to win the 2021 Royal Rumble. Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Bianca Belair are all tied favourite for the Women's Rumble. pic.twitter.com/qnGGdvRM8Q — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 16, 2020

The women's side is a bit more interesting. Alexa Bliss has seen a complete character change in recent months by aligning with The Fiend but has only wrestled two matches since the end of July (and has wrestled just 25 times this year). Meanwhile, Belair is a rising star with a ton of promise but has been nowhere near the SmackDown Women's Championship picture. Finally, there's Bayley, who utterly dominated the women's championship picture for well over a year but has lost two matches in a row to reigning champ Sasha Banks.

