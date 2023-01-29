Massive WWE Royal Rumble Record Broken at Royal Rumble 2023

The Men's Royal Rumble match in WWE's pay-per-view of the same name has come to an end, and while things might not have worked out how Gunther had hoped, he was able to break a major record when it came to the battle royales of the past that happened in the organization's history. With most of his time in the finale spent fighting "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, the Intercontinental Champion is going home with a big accomplishment despite not being the victory in this year's Royal Rumble.

Gunther was the first wrestler to enter the ring at this year's Royal Rumble and was the last who was eliminated by Cody Rhodes, giving the latter the chance at a title match at this year's WrestleMania taking place later this year. For a time, many fans around the world believed that the Intercontinental Champion might actually have a chance at winning the battle royale, but alas, it was not to be this time around. For the new record, Gunther was in the ring for "one hour, eleven minutes, and twenty-five seconds", making the brawler have the longest time in a "traditional" Royal Rumble.

Most likely, following the long battle between Rhodes and Gunther, fans will be clamoring for the two to have a rematch, though last year, the Intercontinental Champion revealed that he's aiming to have his dream match with none other than John Cena. Talking with Sports Illustrated, here's what Gunther had to say about taking on the part-time superstar, part-time Hollywood actor:

"I want to take this title and make it the greatest prize to conquer. That's the approach I had with the NXT UK Championship. The champion makes the title. That's what I am planning to do here...I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn't come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best."

