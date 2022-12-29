WWE: Awesome Fan-Made Poster Depicts Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE programming at Crown Jewel in early November, where he narrowly defeated Bobby Lashley before getting knocked out when "The All Mighty" put him back in his Hurt Lock submission. "The Beast" is expected to be back on TV in time for WrestleMania season, and according to a recent report, his Mania opponent is none other than current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The idea of that matchup taking place on WWE's biggest stage has been building up hype ever since. Reddit user u/troublebush47 managed to capture that excitement in their recent fan art uploaded to the Squared Circle subreddit, showing "The Ring General" and the former UFC Heavyweight Champion towering over a city skyline.

If Lesnar vs. Gunther doesn't happen for whatever reason, another idea that's been tossed around by fans is to have Gunther defend his IC title against John Cena. It's the only major championship Cena has never held during his career and would finally give him the elusive status of Grand Slam Champion.

"I don't know what's going to happen or if it's going to happen. Obviously, that's something I would love to do," Gunther said when asked about a match with Cena in August. "John Cena is one of the legends. Because he's not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I'll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it."

"I want to take this title and make it the greatest prize to conquer. That's the approach I had with the NXT UK Championship. The champion makes the title. That's what I am planning to do here...I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn't come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best," he later added in an interview with Sports Illustrated in November.