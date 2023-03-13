Departing WWE Star Bids Farewell to Fans

Sarray (Sari Fujimura) took to Twitter on Monday to address her departure from WWE. News that the Japanese star would be leaving the promotion and returning to action in Japan broke last week via Tokyo Sports. Fujimura initially signed with WWE in February 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak delayed her move to the United States and she wouldn't debut on NXT until April 2021. And even though she was initially viewed as the next big Japanese prospect for the NXT Women's Division, which has a rich history with former champions like Asuka, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai, Sarray did not find the same success. Her last match was in early August against then-NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Fightful Select would later drop a report regarding Sarray, noting that "many of her biggest supporters" backstage were released from the company in early 2022, causing her momentum to stall. The biggest of those departures was William Regal. And while he's back with the company now, his initial departure was seen as a "turning point" for her run with WWE's developmental brand.

No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE🙏✨



Thank you WWE

Thank you Sarray

Thank you WWE Universe ☀️ pic.twitter.com/UIjvn6RKq2 — Sareee (@SarrayWWE) March 13, 2023

This story is developing...