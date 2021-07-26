Latest Updates on WWE Returning to Saudi Arabia

✖

WWE has not been back to the country of Saudi Arabia since the 2020 Super ShowDown event in Riyadh. The highly lucrative (though somewhat controversial) deal between WWE and the nation originally had plans for the promotion to host two pay-per-view events in the country every year. But those plans were halted when the COVID-19 pandemic halted international travel. WWE recently returned to live touring, and multiple reports dropped on Monday stating the wheels are already in motion for the next Saudi Arabia event.

The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian started things off by tweeting, "Hearing from source: WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia in October. (If there are no restrictions at that time). Heard 10/21 but have not double confirmed." WrestleVotes promptly followed that up by saying their sources were incredibly confident back in April that WWE would get at least one event in before the year was over.

October 21st looks to be the day per @AndrewZarian - source back in April was confident they’d get a show in. And they will. https://t.co/h3C6CHuPzK — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 26, 2021

The 2020 Super Showdown event infamously ended with Goldberg defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship in three minutes, effectively halting the momentum of Wyatt's new character for a time. Goldberg addressed the fan backlash to that match earlier this year while promoting his WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

"You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I'm asked to go out and perform, and I don't pass judgment on it," Goldberg told FOX Sports' Ryan Satin in an interview. "I don't worry about a finish. I don't worry about who's winning. I don't worry about who's losing. At the end of the day, I'm there to provide a service, and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I'm not a booker. I don't make the decisions. I really don't. I just come in and provide "that guy," and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember."

Wyatt has been off television since the night after WrestleMania 37, while Goldberg returned to Raw this past week to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Are you looking forward to WWE going back to KSA? Let us know in the comments below!