Bobby Lashley Already Has His Next WWE Championship Challenger in Mind After Hell in a Cell

Bobby Lashley will once again defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre this Sunday at Hell in a Cell. But if "The All Mighty" can pull off another win, he'll officially be rid of McIntyre as "The Scottish Warrior" won't be allowed to challenge for the championship again. And while fans are still crossing their fingers about Lashley and Brock Lesnar feuding over the title at SummerSlam — recent reports state it's unlikely, but still — another feud has been brewing in the margins on Monday Night Raw recently. Prior to McIntyre earning the No. 1 contender's spot, former WWE Champion and fan-favorite Kofi Kingston picked up a pinfall victory over the champ.

He never received a title shot since he lost the No. 1 contender's match to McIntyre on Memorial Day, but MVP has kept the program somewhat alive by antagonizing Kingston backstage week after week. He's even gone so far as to claim the reason "KofiMania" stopped was that Kingston allowed it to and that he was too complacent by going right back to being in a tag team with Xavier Woods. Lashley was asked about a title match with Kingston while speaking with Yahoo Sports this week.

"Hell yeah. Someone like me stepping up in a fight against Kofi, it should be a layup and that's not how people think it will go down," Lashley said. "That's what excites me about Kofi. I like Kofi and what he's done for the business, and to have a fight with him, I would love to have that opportunity. He was a world champion and the one opportunity that he didn't get was to have another shot at the title."

Meanwhile, MVP continued to rattle Kingston's cage while appearing on WWE's The Bump on Sunday. MVP will be in Lashley's corner in Sunday's main event, but Kingston isn't booked for the card.

.@The305MVP to @TrueKofi on @WWETheBump - "I just don't think you've got what it takes anymore to be #WWEChampion and that's why you're content hanging out with @AustinCreedWins and playing video games because you don't compete seriously anymore." pic.twitter.com/6EnPH8togA — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2021