Shayna Baszler Blasts Becky Lynch as Being 'Irresponsible' for Getting Pregnant

Back when Becky Lynch announced that she was pregnant with her first child, Shayna Baszler was the only one on the Raw roster who wasn't happy with the announcement. At the time she called it irresponsible, saying that she was throwing away her career and that her kid "was going to suck" (while taking a shot at the father, Seth Rollins). And while Baszler hasn't been on Raw in a few weeks, she proved on Wednesday's edition of The Bump that she hasn't changed her opinion regarding "The Man."

"I think it's garbage. What are we treating — irresponsibility?! She had responsibilities to uphold as the champion of the division," Baszler said. "You know what I mean? Take care of your responsibilities first. Don't leave the division in an uproar and hand your title away to whoever you feel. It's ridiculous, but everyone's like 'It's so wonderful la la la,' but if that was your daughter you'd smack her up side the head like you need to be smarter. It's such a double standard."

Lynch relinquished her championship after making her announcement, awarding it to Asuka while revealing that the Women's Money in the Bank match was secretly for her vacated championship. "The Empress" will defend her championship against Nia Jax on Sunday at Backlash.

"The Man" is expecting to have her baby in December, and stated in an interview with ESPN that she fully intends on returning to the WWE full-time once she's physically able to.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she added. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

