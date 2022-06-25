WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn Secures a Spot in Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE's upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event was a major factor during tonight's episode of SmackDown, and that included two qualifying matches for the men's and women's Ladder Matches respectively. After some chaos surrounding Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, it was Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn's turns to try and secure their spot in the match. It was a thrilling battle and at one point Zayn looked to have it sealed by cheating but the referee caught him. He would still get the win a little bit later though, cementing his spot in the Ladder Match.

Nakamura got off to a hot start but Zayn came back with a vengeance, and he sent Nakamura to the floor on the outside. Zayn was hoping for an easy victory thanks to a count-out, but Nakamura got in right before the 10 count. Zayn kept working on Nakamura, going over a cover and then stomping on Nakamura's chest. Zayn threw him into the corner and charged ahead right into a boot, but then Zayn grabbed his boot and threw it over the side, causing Nakamura to crash to the floor.

Zayn kicked a resilient Nakamura down to the mat but Nakamura caught him with a kick to the head and a cover but Zayn kicked out. Zayn caught a charging Nakamura unaware and slammed him down into a cover, but Nakamura kicked out. Nakamura joined Zayn up top but Zayn knocked him back down. Zayn went back up but Nakamura knocked him down before he could launch and charged up in the corner.

Nakamura charged but Zayn sidestepped and went for the cover, but he was putting his feet on the ropes. The referee caught the move and stopped the count, and while Zayn argued with the official Nakamura went up top and came down on Zayn with a forearm to the back of the neck. Nakamura went for a cover but Zayn kicked out.

Nakamura went for a kick but Zayn dodged it. Nakamura lined up for his finisher but Zayn rolled out of the ring. Then Zayn was limp on the ground but Nakamura got him in eventually only for Zayn to turn the tables and get the pin and the win. Zayn secured his spot in the match alongside Rollins and Omos, and later tonight we'll see if McIntyre and Sheamus can find their way back in. You can find the confirmed lineup for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

