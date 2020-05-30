WWE: Sasha Banks Wears Hana Kimura Tribute on SmackDown

The wrestling world is still coming to terms with the tragic death of Stardom and Terrace House star Hana Kimura, who died after experiencing severe cyberbullying. Many stars from across the world of wrestling have shared tributes to Kimura, and tonight's WWE SmackDown featured a tribute from Sasha Banks. Fans noticed that Sasha was wearing new ring gear when she got to the ring, but when she removed her jacket they realized she was wearing a black armband that said Hana in white letters, which you can see below.

As more details have come out about Kimura's tragic passing, we've learned that she died after ingesting hydrogen sulfide, which came after a post on social media that revealed she had been dealing with severe cyberbullying, something she never should've had to face.

Stardom, which was Kimura's home promotion, released a statement on their fallen star, which you can read below.

"In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, we would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and sorrow due to the sudden passing of Stardom's Hana Kimura on May 23," the stadium read. "According to the police report, there is no case of foul play. Regarding more details on the cause of death, we will refrain from publishing anything, according to the wishes of the bereaving family. We do not plan to announce the details here in any press conference or news releases. We kindly ask for your continued support."

As for Sasha, she pulled out the win tonight against Alexa Bliss, though she did have some unplanned help from Bayley, so we are likely to see these two teams lock horns again in the future to settle the score.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"The Intercontinental Championship Tournament heads into the semifinal round as Jeff Hardy faces Daniel Bryan, and Elias battles AJ Styles."

Here's the card for tonight:

Jeff Hardy vs Daniel Bryan

Elias vs AJ Styles

Lacey Evans vs Sonya Deville

Moment of Bliss featuring The New Day

