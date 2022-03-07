Former WWE Superstar Signs With AEW at AEW Revolution

A former WWE Superstar officially signed with All Elite Wrestling at AEW Revolution. One of the major reasons wrestling fans were looking forward to the Revolution pay-per-view is not only to see all of the matches capping on some big stories, but it’s often where the company showcases their next major signing. This was especially the case this time around as AEW has signed yet another former WWE superstar who was previously let go by that promotion as part of several waves of budget cuts over the last two years. This signing isn’t as surprising to many fans, however.

It was revealed during Revolution that Shane “Swerve” Strickland (who previously performed with the WWE as Isiah “Swerve” Scott as part of the Hit Row faction on WWE NXT and SmackDown) has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. This followed reports of him signing with the company popping up last month, and now it’s officially confirmed as he’s been welcomed to the world of AEW and its fans with a lot of love already. Check out the announcement below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revolution is now going down live on pay-per-view at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Streaming live on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE internationally, the full card for the event breaks down as such:

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

AHFO (Andrade El Ídolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara – Six-Man Tornado Match

CM Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar Match

Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. Christian Cage – Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) – Three-Way Tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti – Singles Match for the AEW TBS Championship

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa – Singles Match for the AEW Women’s Championship

Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole – Singles Match for the AEW World Championship

What do you think of Shane “Swerve” Strickland signing with All Elite Wrestling? Who are you hoping to see him take on first? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!