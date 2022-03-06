AEW Revolution: Update on Injury Possibly Affecting Major Title Match

AEW’s Revolution 2022 pay-per-view takes place tonight in Orlando, with one of the headlining matches being the long-awaited rematch between Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Rosa famously beat Baker in their first encounter at St. Patrick’s Day Slam last year, but because it was an unsanctioned Lights Out match Baker’s win-loss record was undamaged and she was still able to quickly transition into a program for the top women’s title in the company within months.

Rosa beat Baker yet again during a tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but a report emerged shortly after from the Wrestling Observer that Rosa had suffered some sort of injury during the match. Fightful then turned around and released a report directly countering that, saying Rosa had denied any sort of injury.

https://twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/status/1499780556204216325?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sean Ross Sapp then noted on Fightful Select on Sunday afternoon that Rosa had once again stated she wasn’t injured. He did however note that the finish to one of the show’s biggest matches had been changed “multiple times.” Whether or not that match with Baker vs. Rosa remains to be seen.

Do you think tonight is when Rosa will finally become AEW Women's World Champion?