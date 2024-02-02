Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez Review: A Breath of Fresh Air in a World of Uninspired Reality

In the age of reality projects that can often times be repetitive and uninspired, Hulu and WWE's highly anticipated new reality series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is a breath of fresh air. The series highlights what it means to be a WWE Superstar by following two of the hottest acts in sports entertainment: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The series follows the power couple as they prepare for WrestleMania 39 which took place last year in Los Angeles.

While Belair is the Raw Women's Champion doing appearances around the world as an ambassador for the WWE, Ford's road to WrestleMania is a lot less certain. Belair is in the midst of preparing for her title defense against Asuka on the grandest stage while Ford is trying to find a way to be part of the show and also break out as a singles competitor. The married couple takes on all of these roadblocks hand-in-hand with the help of their friends, family, and other WWE Superstars.

The show highlights a lot more than just their in-ring personas as these larger than life figures, it also shows how they maintain a work-life balance as a couple that's constantly on the road. In their adorable matching outfits and all, Belair and Ford leave nothing off limits. Fans are brought into some of the most personal moments of their lives, like trying to have a baby. It's clear that the couple is very personable and a natural fit for the cameras.

Belair and Ford met during their time with WWE and have been attached at the hip ever since. Essentially, it appears that what you see on WWE programming and their social media accounts is exactly who they are in real life: authentic, humble, and down to earth. This isn't WWE's first rodeo when it comes to reality television. The sports giant has had a hand in several built for television projects in the past like Miz and Mrs. and Total Divas, a project that really kickstarted the women's evolution and changed the scape of mainstream female wrestling for the better. That's really on display in Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez as the two forge their own paths in the industry.

There's no need to create drama out of thin air. Instead, Love & WWE drives home the fact that they are each other's biggest fan in every way while celebrating a real-life fairytale of pure, Black love. Out of all of the content that WWE has produced for television, Love & WWE is the exact kind of project they should put all of their efforts behind. Not only is it unique and feel-good television, it really shows just how far the company has come and Belair and Ford are the perfect people to bridge that gap between worlds.

Rating: 5/5

All eight episodes of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez are available to stream on Hulu.