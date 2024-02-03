WWE's Logan Paul Denies Kevin Owens Title Rematch, Takes Shots at CM Punk and Seth Rollins on SmackDown

Logan Paul got things started on a stacked episode of WWE SmackDown, the first episode of the blue brand since the events of the Royal Rumble. At the Rumble, Paul battled Kevin Owens in a defense of his United States Championship, and while Owens was able to knock out Paul, he used brass knuckles to do it and was caught by the referee. Tonight Paul came out and celebrated his win, but during the promo, he took several shots at currently injured superstars CM Punk and Seth Rollins, which they aren't going to love when they hear what he said.

After heading to the ring Paul said, "Look, I'll be honest with ya'll. I underestimated Kevin Owens. I did upon first glance, he kind of looks like a pissed-off donut. But in our match, he made me fight. Get this, Kevin Owens did more damage to Logan Paul than Floyd Mayweather. Kevin made me bleed. This dude almost knocked me out, and yet, he still lost."

"Hey, I'm still the champ. When is it gonna click for ya'll? I'm one of the toughest people on this brittle roster," Paul said. "Oh, I hurt my tricep. My knee hurts. My little WrestleMania dreams are crushed. Shut up. We all get hurt. I'm unbreakable. One of one. The Beast in the East. The Best of the West. I am your United States Champion Logan Paul."

Owens then came out and said, "Nobody wants to hear any more of you. Because see, when you're going over all these descriptions of you, you forgot to put unbearable idiot on the list." Owens then said while he lost, there was still a silver lining. "It was a moral victory. Because however great being the United States Champion might be, it feels even better to beat the hell out of you. I'm ready to restore some amount of prestige and honor to that Title, and that means getting it off of you as soon as possible."

Paul then said it's a shame that he couldn't take advantage of his only Title shot. Paul revealed the brass knuckles was a setup, and he outsmarted Owens. Owens said, "I got caught, and I realize everyone was pretty mad at the referee on that, but great job on his part. He should be proud of himself. I got caught, and my bad, but the next time we get in the ring together for that Title, I don't kneed brass knuckles to beat your ass."

Paul then took a shot at Owens, saying, "First off you're way too close to me and you smell horrible." Owens responded by delivering a shot right back, saying, "I bathed in Prime before I got here."

Paul said, "Listen, Kevin, you're not getting a rematch, it's over. So why don't you focus on whatever it is that you do, and I'll focus on what I do, something amazing." Owens then turned his attention to Austin Theory, but he kept focusing on Paul throughout the match.

We'll have to wait and see if Paul ends up giving Owens a Title rematch, but in the meantime, Owens is fully intent on pursuing Paul until he does.