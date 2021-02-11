WWE Fans Want Sonya Deville to Replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm officially confirmed on Wednesday that Gina Carano will no longer be playing the role of Cara Dune on the hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It's unclear what will happen to Dune's character going forward — she was still alive by the end of Season 2, and The Hollywood Reporter stated later in the evening that Disney was planning on announcing a spin-off series for her during the company's investor day presentation back in December. Those plans were scrapped due to Carano's behavior on social media, and fans are now speculating over who should step in to play the role going forward.

One idea that keeps popping up is current WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato). Like Carano, Deville also has an MMA background and a natural swagger that fits the character. Plus the show has already found success in casting wrestlers by bringing in Sasha Banks as Koska Reeves.

Check out some of the fan posts pushing for Deville in the list below. Do you think she should get a shot at the role? Let us know down in the comments!