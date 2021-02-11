WWE Fans Want Sonya Deville to Replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm officially confirmed on Wednesday that Gina Carano will no longer be playing the role of Cara Dune on the hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It's unclear what will happen to Dune's character going forward — she was still alive by the end of Season 2, and The Hollywood Reporter stated later in the evening that Disney was planning on announcing a spin-off series for her during the company's investor day presentation back in December. Those plans were scrapped due to Carano's behavior on social media, and fans are now speculating over who should step in to play the role going forward.
One idea that keeps popping up is current WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato). Like Carano, Deville also has an MMA background and a natural swagger that fits the character. Plus the show has already found success in casting wrestlers by bringing in Sasha Banks as Koska Reeves.
Check out some of the fan posts pushing for Deville in the list below. Do you think she should get a shot at the role? Let us know down in the comments!
Just Saying (She Liked This Tweet)
Just saying...@SonyaDevilleWWE could literally step into the Cara Dune character tomorrow and not miss a beat. #TheMandalorian— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 11, 2021
We're Listening
Yo @disney @themandalorian... Heard you might be looking for a new Cara Dune. Hear me out... pic.twitter.com/qkbRBxYxJR— Eric (@familyfooddude) February 11, 2021
Deville > Lawless
Lucy Lawless is swell and all, but Sonya Deville is right there. https://t.co/Hjwp9iOL0u— Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) February 11, 2021
Hear me out. What about Sonya Deville?? pic.twitter.com/cTq9wnZoZL— Josh Bannister (@JoshBannister11) February 11, 2021
Deville Has Wanted This Chance!
WWE'S SONYA DEVILLE Wants to Be in THE MANDALORIAN and FAST & FURIOUS - https://t.co/miVOA6jijj pic.twitter.com/zmRrZEAjJx— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) May 10, 2020
Wink!
February 11, 2021
Sasha Banks Might Notice...
If Sonya Deville could pack on like 10 pounds of muscle, she could slide right in there and I'm certain no one would notice. https://t.co/TngzrHx826— Swarthy Lothario (@Mr_Westside) February 11, 2021