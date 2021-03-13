WWE's Stephanie McMahon Reveals "Big Efforts" to Change Male-Dominated Writers' Room

✖

Every week after Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, or NXT you'll often hear of the WWE writers room, a place where so many hours of WWE television and pay-per-views get hashed out and in some cases rewritten at the last minute. One of the things you also hear about the writer's room is that it's mostly made up of men, and that is often criticized especially when it comes to storylines for the Women's Division that just don't either make sense or lean into dated tropes. In a new interview with Digital Spy, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon talked about the efforts to change that and get more women in that room and involved with creating storylines for talent.

"Hiring in the writing room is really important because it has previously been a fairly male-dominated writing room and there are big efforts right now to change that," McMahon said.

That effort has already started and includes hirings in key positions in creative, partnerships, and more.

"I don't have the stats off the top of my head. So I'm not sure how many women we've hired since we started but I know it's several, including a senior ranking VP (Christine Lubrano) who's in charge of many different aspects of making sure that the creative and partnerships and all lines of business are all working together," McMahon said.

"So there's a been a huge movement. And for both men and women we are always looking to improve our storylines no matter what and improve our character development," McMahon said.

McMahon also touched on one of the prime examples of a rewarding storyline in the feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley, which dominated SmackDown and expanded to Raw and NXT throughout until it culminated in Banks becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Sasha and Bailey have something so special and so unique and in our business, when you capture chemistry like that, it gives it legs," McMahon said. "You have the ability to really build on those stories and deepen them as well."

It's great to hear that there are efforts to balance the writer's room, and it will only make the product and the storylines for all of WWE's immense talent better.

What do you want to see from the WWE writer's room? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!