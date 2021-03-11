Report: WWE's Original Plan for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

✖

This week's NXT saw the introduction of new titles as Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were crowned the first NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. But fans were quickly thrown off, as the pair dropped the titles within an hour to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a rematch from the 2021 Women's Dusty Cup finals. Gonzalez then immediately turned her attention to Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship, meaning she and Kai won't be chasing those titles again anytime soon (if ever).

The bizarre booking was, reportedly, not the original plan. Bryan Alvarez reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Live that WWE came up with the idea for the championships a while ago and that the first champs would be crowned via the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, that tournament was reportedly "rushed" and the brand didn't get the championships in time to tie them into NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Since the titles weren't available, WWE came up with the idea of the questionable finish to Kai & Gonzalez's title match against Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax last week. Alvarez didn't have answers on why the tournament was rushed or why Gonzalez & Kai were booked to immediately drop the titles.

... I hardly knew ya 😭 pic.twitter.com/LAgusJd1E6 — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@DakotaKai_WWE) March 11, 2021

Moon & Blackheart will reportedly defend their titles against The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver next month.

On the bright side, Moon made history on Wednesday night by becoming the first woman to hold both the NXT Women's single and tag titles.

What is life?!?!? pic.twitter.com/jL3aSBmeoV — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) March 11, 2021

How do you feel about how NXT booked its new tag titles on their first night? Let us know in the comments below!