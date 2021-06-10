Watch: Steve Austin Struggles to Drink Beer During Nevada Windstorm

✖

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin uploaded a hilarious video to his Instagram account on Wednesday. The WWE Hall of Famer was in Nevada showing off just how windy it can get during a windstorm, pulling out a can of beer and attempting to drink it only for it to be blown away before it could reach his face. The clip has more than 300,000 views as of this morning.

Austin was a guest on the Talk Is Jericho Podcast back in April (after Austin had the AEW star on an episode of the Broken Skull Sessions), where he discussed turning down every idea Vince McMahon ever had when it came to coming back for one more match. The six-time WWE Champion still has not competed in any sort of match since WrestleMania XIX.

"I think Vince [McMahon] tried talking me to coming back a couple times, but you know Chris, I love the business so much," Austin said. "I love it more than anybody else. I can only speak for myself, but I love the damn business, and it hurt me so much to leave it. And to me, going back for one match, man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember? It ain't about the money. It took me a long time, damn near three years to get over the fact that I left the business.

"If you're really going to make a comeback, let's say it was gonna be high-profile match at WrestleMania," he continued. "Taker, when I talked to him, he trained all year or recovered from having surgery, and then write trained for a three or four month camp to get ready for one match. I would really have to undergo a three or four month camp. I'm one of those guys where I don't have an addictive personality, but I'm addicted to the wrestling business. All of a sudden, I'm putting in all the hard work and get back to being around the ring, being around the business, that is my number one passions in my life."

He continued — "To get hooked on it again just for one match and to me, it would have been so anti-climactic," Austin said. "Go out there and do it, and then whatever the finish was. And then the people go home, but what does it all mean in the big picture? Stone Cold had a comeback, and the match was a three and a half Meltzer five star rating. 'It ain't great enough,' and even if I crushed it, what would it mean? I just had to say, man, stay away, and I've stayed away."