WWE: The Strangest Celebrity Wrestlers Of The Past

WWE has put a lot of stock lately into the singer Bad Bunny, with the Latin sensation beginning a feud with The Miz and John Morrison while also becoming the new 24/7 Champion in the process. But the recent acquisition is far from the first, or strangest, celebrity that has lent their talents to World Wrestling Entertainment. From reality television stars to late-night talk show hosts to former Presidents, the WWE has proved time and time again that it will manage to surprise fans in some seriously unexpected ways. What do you think was the craziest celebrity inclusion in the history of the WWE? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Jersey Shore's Snooki The Jersey Shore was easily one of the biggest hits in MTV's history, following a band of rowdy party-goers on the now legendary New Jersey shoreline and perhaps there were no more popular characters in this reality series than "Snooki". Having made an appearance on Monday Night Raw, Snooki was eventually made a part of Wrestlemania 27, wherein she was in a full-blown match alongside John Morrison and Trish Stratus, marking another bizarre entry in the WWE's history with celebrity guests.

Gronk At this point, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski almost seems quaint when it comes to celebrities that have strapped up and joined wrestlers in the WWE but earlier last year, the NFL superstar had managed to win the 24/7 Championship, following his original retirement from the National Football League. Of course, as we know today, Gronk's history with the WWE was short-lived as he picked up his helmet once again and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the latest Super Bowl with former teammate Tom Brady. We'll have to see if Gronk one day decides to join World Wrestling Entertainment once again.

Jay Leno The long-time Tonight Show host joined alongside Diamond Dallas Page to battle against Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff when the New World Order was at the height of its popularity, even getting the chance to dish out some big hits against Hogan. Though never being a part of Wrestlemania, instead being a part of the long-gone WCW event of Road Wild in 1998, Leno's time wrestling was short-lived but still holds a place as one of the most bonkers matches ever.

Donald Trump In one of the most surreal events in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, former President Donald J. Trump appeared in a number of segments to promote the "Battle of the Billionaires", looking to start a rivalry with the CEO of the organization, Vince McMahon. The rivalry came to a close during WrestleMania 23, when McMahon was actually shaved bald by Trump, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Bobby Lashley, following which, Trump would receive a Stone Cold Stunner to cap off the night. Eventually making his way into the WWE's Hall of Fame, Trump's involvement in the wrestling organization certainly feels like a fever dream following these past few years.

Dennis Rodman And Karl Malone Featuring Hulk Hogan and Diamond Dallas Page once again, this unique tag team match brought the two National Basketball Association face to face with one another in the WCW. This match was so strange that it was even featured in the Michael Jordan/Chicago Bulls documentary, The Last Dance, with the match being as perplexing as it was action packed.

Pete Rose In a uniquely surreal moment, the controversial baseball player appeared in the ring and began lambasting the crowd, proving that Pete Rose can be the perfect heel both inside and outside of the ring. Rose's tenures in the WWE was brought to a close when Kaine, accompanied by Paul Bearer, walked into the ring and proceeded to deliver a full-on Tombstone. The altercation is simply hilarious as JR screams from the sidelines, "That's Pete Rose" again and again as Kaine "drops him on his head".