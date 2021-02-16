Triple H Congratulates Bad Bunny on Winning the WWE 24/7 Championship

✖

Rapper Bad Bunny became the new WWE 24/7 Champion on this week's Monday Night Raw, and the 26-year-old even got to pose for a "The Point" photo with Triple H. The WWE Hall of Famer congratulated Bunny on the accomplishment, writing "A #RoyalRumble moment, an upcoming #SNL appearance and now

@wwe #247Champion... @sanbenito has been a busy man. #ThePoint #WWERaw."

Bunny, a lifelong pro wrestling fan, made his debut at the Royal Rumble by performing his hit single "Booker T" alongside the five-time WCW Champion. He wound up getting involved in the Men's Rumble match by hitting a top-rope splash onto The Miz and John Morrison, and has been consistently popping up on the show alongside NXT call-up Damian Priest. There are already reports of him competing at WrestleMania, and his merchandise is reportedly dominating WWE Shop.

Bunny won the title backstage thanks to an assist from Priest. Given that he's appearing on this week's Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, there's a good chance the 24/7 title will pop up on the show as well.

"People know me as a rock and heavy metal guy, but there are many times on Spotify I'll put Bad Bunny radio on. I know his music and dig it. I really dig the person, too," Priest said while speaking with TV Insider in regards to working with Bunny. "We're so similar. I was raised in the same town [Vega Baja] he was born in [in Puerto Rico]. We come from really tough upbringings. He's done things his way and doesn't care what others might say about him. I'm the same way.

"He loves wrestling," he added. "We hit it off immediately when we met. There was a bond. Not just because we're both entertainers, but because of heritage and things we like, and our personalities. It's cool to be around him."