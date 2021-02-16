Bad Bunny Wins the WWE 24/7 Championship on WWE Raw

✖

It looks like Bad Bunny is heading to Saturday Night Live this week as the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion. The Puerto Rican rapper made another appearance on this week's Monday Night Raw and was shown backstage interacting with Mandy Rose and Damian Priest. Suddenly a loud clang could be heard, and Akira Tozawa was shown pinning R-Truth for the 24/7 title (ending his 49th reign). Tozawa backed right up into Priest, who knocked him out with a single hit and told Bunny to cover him. The 26-year-old obliged and won his first pro wrestling title.

It was mentioned during the promo that Bunny is the musical guest on this week's SNL, so there's a good chance the title (and possibly Truth) will make some sort of appearance during the show.

Bunny joins a long list of non-wrestlers who have won the title, including Enes Kanter, Kyle Busch, Marshmello, Michael Giaccio, Mike Rome, Rob Stone, Rob Gronkowski and Santa Claus. Surprisingly, Gronkowski still holds the record for longest single reign at 67 days.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, takes place this Sunday. Check out the lineup for the show below: