WWE SummerSlam 2023: Ricochet Reveals Transformers Optimus Prime Gear

WWE SummerSlam started off with the sure-to-be thrilling match between Ricochet and Logan Paul, and while Paul had some nice black and yellow gear, Ricochet had something truly special gear for the occasion. Ricochet came out to the ring with gear that any Transformers fan would love, as the WWE Superstar was rocking a look paying homage to Optimus Prime. You can see the tribute to the famous Autobot throughout the gear thanks to the red, blue, and silver color scheme. Then there's Ricochet's logo getting an Autobot spin on the pants, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

As you can see in the image below, the vehicle theme runs throughout, and the jacket also features a spot that would typically open up to reveal the matrix of leadership that Optimus holds. Everything from the jacket to the boots was spot-on, and the only thing missing was a helmet and for Ricochet to literally transform on the way to the ring.

Ricochet is coplaying as Optimus Prime. He's so dedicated that he had the Matrix of leadership welded into his chest. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/y5qrHQUpcO — Star Man (@NESStarman) August 6, 2023

Ricochet has been feuding with Paul over the past few weeks, and there have already been several memorable moments, including Ricochet doing a full flip over the ropes and landing in a trademark superhero pose. It definitely impressed Paul, and when ComicBook.com spoke to Ricochet about working with Paul, he called WWE's newest signee a wild card.

"I got to understand that he's someone that's new, someone that's kind of a wild card," Ricochet said. "Someone that, although he doesn't know as much as a lot of the people that I'm around, he's still an athlete. He's still crazy. He's still a stunt man. He's still on his own wavelength of stuff that he does. Plus he's a trained boxer."

"Going in there with him, you don't really know what you're going to get," Ricochet said. "You don't know what you're going to have planned. You don't know until you get to cooking and then it all kind of molds together and it all kind of just comes naturally as it just starts flowing kind of thing. It definitely is a different process."

Tonight Ricochet will go toe to toe with Paul in the ring, where he will pull out all the stops in showing Paul just how good he is. There's even more to see at SummerSlam, and you can find the official card for SummerSlam below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

SummerSlam is streaming now live on Peacock.

