WWE SummerSlam 2023: Logan Paul Cheats to Beat Ricochet in Opening Match

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet served as the explosive opening match for WWE SummerSlam 2023, and it was just as fast moving and heavy hitting as you would expect from the two stars. Paul has had a lot to prove since his showing at Money in the Bank 2023 earlier this year, and it sparked a new feud with Ricochet that got more personal leading into their premium live event match this Summer. But as fans were hoping to see from the two of them, there were quite a few athletic moves that only the two of them could pull of. Meaning that whoever ultimately won, both of them would start off the show with a bang.

The two of them showed off quite a few high flying moves and counters that had Ricochet constantly fighting with a pair of harmed ribs. There were plenty of near falls as both stars took increasingly risky high flying moves off the top rope, but Logan eventually got some help from one of his friends that gave him a pair of brass knuckles while the ref wasn't looking. With a final cheap shot to Ricochet and his enhanced brass knuckled punch, Logan Paul stole the win to start WWE SummerSlam 2023:

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card and Results

Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023, Ricochet talked a bit of how it has been working with Logan Paul in ring, "I got to understand that he's someone that's new, someone that's kind of a wild card," Ricochet began. "Someone that, although he doesn't know as much as a lot of the people that I'm around, he's still an athlete. He's still crazy. He's still a stunt man. He's still on his own wavelength of stuff that he does. Plus he's a trained boxer."

Ricochet continued, "Going in there with him, you don't really know what you're going to get. You don't know what you're going to have planned. You don't know until you get to cooking and then it all kind of molds together and it all kind of just comes naturally as it just starts flowing kind of thing. It definitely is a different process."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is now live and streaming with Peacock. The card and results for the premium live event so far are as follows:

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam Battle Royal

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

