Former WWE Champion To Undergo Amputation Surgery

Former WWWF Champion "Superstar" Billy Graham is set to undergo surgery at the Mayo Clinic, as he confirmed on Facebook on Sunday. The 79-year-old retired star wrote," Hi fans, nice shot here while working in Japan for you, enjoy. I have some infections in a few toes and my Mayo Clinic surgeon must do some partial amputations. This is going to take some time to recover from so I will be offline for a while. If you good folks out there have any photos or thoughts you would like to put up in the meantime my FB is open for business. I just won't be responding for the next 2 or 3 weeks, I have to heal up in between surgeries and it takes full concentration. Catch up with you all a little further down the line."

Graham has dealt with a number of health complications in recent years, including third-stage live disease, cirrhosis, double pneumonia, a heart attack and internal bleeding. He had a scare last year due to heart failure and fluid in his lungs that resulted in him being admitted into the Mayo Clinic.

Trained by Stu Hart, Graham had multiple runs in the AWA, NWA and WWF. His biggest in-ring accomplishment came in 1977 when he ended Bruno Sammartino's second WWWF Championship reign and held what would eventually become the WWE Championship for 296 days. He would drop the title to Bob Backlund the following February at Madison Square Garden. Stay tuned for more updates on Graham's status.

This story is developing...