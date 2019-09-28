Superstar Billy Graham Reveals He Recently Suffered a Heart Attack

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion Billy Graham took to Facebook this week with the news this week that he had recently suffered a heart attack. The 76-year-old legend stated that he was recently released from the Mayo Clinic Hospital, and that he would have more details this coming weekend. As a staple of the World Wide Wrestling Federation, the National Wrestling Alliance and the Amerian Wrestling Alliance, Graham wrestled from 1969-89 after being trained by Stu Hart.

“Hey fans, I am back home from the Mayo Clinic Hospital,” Graham wrote. “I wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. I need rest right now but by this coming Sunday evening I will give all my Facebook fans an in-depth report on the status of my heart. All I will say for now is that I have suffered a heart attack and am in constant heart failure. I am of course on medications for my heart and will be for the remainder of my life. I am keeping the faith and will fight !!!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Graham stirred up a bit of controversy via his Facebook page earlier this year when he publicly advised WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to start taking steroids to help improve his physique.

“Congratulations to Kofi for winning the most important Title in pro wrestling history….sorry you NWA guys…. Notice the word ‘Heavyweight’ in his Title…so my man, I urge you to start doing some steroids and add about 50 pounds of solid muscle to your championship body,” Graham wrote.

“Vince wont care, honestly. Actually he would be quite pleased with the muscular transformation, as I predict that you young man will have the longest run as WWE champ in modern-day history. Then in just a short time while you are red hot and the fans are celebrating your win, your 2 former partners in crime, [Big] E and [Xavier] Woods get jealous and turn on you. In my day there would be some blood in that double cross on you but God forbid….not now. You then have Daniel Bryan for rematches and your two former partners as opponents.”

Kingston eventually responded to the “advice.”

“People can say whatever they want. But as long as they turn on the television, they will see me as champion,” Kingston said in an interview with Newsweek. “That’s really all that matters, and I don’t have a comment about people’s opinions. People are entitled to their own opinion as far as what a WWE Champion should be, but the fact is that I am WWE Champion and that’s a fact. It is what it is.”