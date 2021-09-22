“Superstar” Billy Graham is currently hospitalized due to a number of health complications, including heart failure and fluid in his lungs. Graham wrote via his Facebook page on Sept. 19 — “Hi fans, There will be no wrestling post tonight. Just this statement from me. I am currently having heart problems which is the title of this message. I am getting ready to go to the Mayo Clinic to be checked out. I am not feeling well and if the hospital admits me, which I am sure they will for future testing tomorrow, I will have Mike, my FB Administrator, give you an update. Superstar B. G.” The following day the page confirmed he had been admitted into the Mayo Clinic, with his wife Valerie writing, “They will take good care of him….we have The Lord on our side!”

Valerie then told the page’s admin that Graham will have an update for fans on Wednesday night. She was quoted as saying “Says the fluid is coming off slow but every little bit helps.Still in afib as well.They are doubling his diuretic dose for 3 days to see if that works….can’t do more because it can damage his kidneys.” Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Graham (age 78) has dealt with a number of health issues in recent years, including in 2019 when he alerted fans that he had suffered a heart attack and was in “constant heart failure.” After being trained by Stu Hart, Graham wrestled from 1969-89 and was a staple of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (now known as the WWE), the National Wrestling Alliance and the American Wrestling Alliance.

This story is developing…