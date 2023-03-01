WWE Superstar Reportedly Arrested

The WWE has its fair share of drama that takes place in the squared circle, but this isn't to say that the drama is only in the ring. Recently, a report has made its way online that Daria Berenato, aka World Wrestling Entertainment's Sonya Deville, was recently arrested for a gun charge in the state of New Jersey. Deville remains one of the biggest female superstars that make up the Friday Night Smackdown roster.

TMZ reported that Deville was charged with an unregistered firearm in the state of New Jersey, reportedly having registered the gun in Florida originally. The arrest took place last month on February 19th, with outlet FIghtful reporting that Deville obtained the weapon following a home invasion of her property in 2020. Deville has reportedly been charged with one count of "unlawful weapon possession – handgun without permit" as a result of the arrest.

Deville recently chatted with People Magazine with regard to her proposal to her girlfriend, Toni Cassano:

"It's so cool to me to be in this position right now, to be engaged as a gay female in the WWE, and to have proposed to my fiancée. Because I look back at seven years ago, eight years ago when I wasn't even openly out yet, and I was hiding relationships, and I was still trying to figure out my comfortability with being gay and who I was. So, I think it's crazy to see the evolution of my life and my journey and the fans that have been able to come along that journey with me. I think now it's just so cool to be like, 'I never thought I'd be here, but look guys, I'm here and you guys can do it too. It's okay to be who you are. It's okay to love who you love, and it's so special and so important to accept yourself.'"

Sonya also spoke with the outlet when it came to her status as an openly gay wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment:

Via TMZ