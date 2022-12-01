Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville Present Heroic Police Officer With WWE Title

WWE superstars Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville recently trekked to Hartford, Connecticut to bestow a heroic police officer with a custom WWE Championship belt. Officer Alex Iurato of the Bristol Connecticut Police Department was injured in an October shooting that claimed the lives of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. WWE honored Officer Iurato with the replica WWE Championship and also supported the families of Lt. Demonte and Sgt. Hamzy, as reported by the Bristol Connecticut Police Department.

"The WWE was in Hartford CT recently at the XL Center and presented Bristol Connecticut Police Department Officer Alec Iurato with a belt," the Bristol PD Facebook page wrote. "The WWE has been not only been a great support to our heroes LT. Dustin Demonte & SGT. Alex Hamzy's families, but also the Bristol Connecticut Police Department. Thank you for your Support!!! We appreciate YOU!"

Iurato, Hamzy, and DeMonte responded to a domestic disturbance call in October that resulted in shots being fired. The suspect shot and killed Hamzy and DeMonte during the altercation, but an injured Iurato was able to pull himself away and fire a shot that brought the suspect to justice.

WWE's honoring of Iurato comes amidst months of tributes for the fallen officers. The New England Patriots also honored DeMonte and Hamzy earlier this fall, while first responders across Connecticut and Massachusetts gathered for an honorary hockey game at the XL Center this past Saturday. The Bristol community also shared love for DeMonte and Hamzy, lighting blue lights to commemorate one month since the shooting.