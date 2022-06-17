WWE's Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose Launching a new Donut Shop

WWE's Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose stay pretty busy with their work on Raw and NXT, but they aren't slowing down in the slightest, and are about to launch their first donut shop. Fans of the best friends know that they run the Mandy & Sonya Damandyz Donutz YouTube channel together and highlight donut shops across the country, and in a new interview with Forbes, Deville said that after becoming trying so many different kinds of donuts over the years they are finally launching their own Donut Spot, DaMandyz Donutz, and it will launch in Los Angeles later this year.

"So myself and Mandy Rose, who is also a WWE superstar and my former tag team partner and best friend, we own a donut company. We started a kind of social media donut show five, six years ago now, and we saw that it piqued people's interest and people were interested in watching us eat donuts and talk about them. And so we started a YouTube series a few years back where we traveled the globe for WWE, and whatever city we were in, we would just try the local donut shop and then we would rate them. And it kind of became this thing that we didn't think it would become, and our fans loved it and it was super just fun and lighthearted, just something we could interact with the fans by doing," Deville said.

"And so eventually we were like, 'Wait, we've tasted like every donut in America. Why don't we create our own donut line and make it super true to what we like in a donut?' Because we became like aficionados of donuts at this point. And so here comes our baby, DaMandyz Donutz. We have a website, DaMandyz.com, where we sell a lot of cool, fun merch and stuff. But now we are launching our first official donut spot in Los Angeles. And this is the first interview I've ever said that in, but it will be available via delivery service. So you guys will be able to go on your food delivery app-not going to say which one yet-and order DaMandyz Donutz, probably within the next few months, for sure," Deville said.

You can keep up to date with the new Donut spot and all things DaMandyz Donutz on the official website. Deville also mentioned the new spot will work with a delivery service, so you don't even need to leave your house to try them out.

H/T Fightful