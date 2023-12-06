WWE's Fallon Henley Wins Final Spot in Iron Survivor Challenge Match at NXT Deadline

WWE kicked off this week's new episode of NXT with the first of two Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches, starting with the Women's Qualifying match. Both matches provided the final chances for the four competitors to make it into the Iron Survivor Challenge, and it would be Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, Thea Hail, and Kiana James fighting for that final spot. Perez and James would frequently attack each other, and that would have a role to play in the finish, as the two rivals ended up taking each other out and shattering the announce table in the process. That left Hail and Henley with a golden opportunity, and while Hail tried to take advantage, it was Henley who ultimately succeeded, and she will be in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

Perez and James went right at each other, with Henley and Hail pulling James away. James knocked both away but Hail and Henley teamed up to knock James down to the mat. Perez was back up and all three left in the ring locked up, and then Hail flipped over and sent them both to the mat. A few near-falls were exchanged between the three, and then Henley went for one more but Hail kicked out. Perez then knocked Henley to the mat but Hail broke up the pin.

Perez went up top but James knocked her down, sending Perez into the ring apron and to the floor. Hail knocked James to the floor and then Hail sent Henley towards the announce table. Hail slammed James into the bottom rope and then Henley and Perez both took shots at James. Hail then collided with Perez only to get hit with a punch from Henley, and then James grabbed her bag.

James hit Perez on the back with something in her bag and then threw her into the barricade. James got some momentum and took care of Henley before going after Hail in the ring. Several knee strikes followed and then James went for a pin but Hail kicked out. Henley was knocked back down to the floor by James, but Hail was back on her feet in the ring. James used Hail to knock Henley away and then went for a cover, but Hail kicked out.

Hail kicked out of another pin attempt, causing James some frustration. James slammed Hail face-first into the turnbuckle and then slammed her down on the back of her head before a cover attempt, but Hail kicked out again. James kept the pressure on Hail with a hold, but Hail managed to escape and hit back-to-back moves on James. Henley was back in and hit a dropkick on James, and then Hail got slapped in the face by Henley up top. Henley tried to hit the superplex but then James came in and slammed both down from the top.

Roxy was back up top and hit a dropkick before lining up an uppercut on James. Multiple punches connected with James and then Perez pounced on Henley. She tried to hit a pop rocks but James broke that up. Perez knocked James down to the floor with a punch and then took off the cover of the announce table. That led to a move that wiped both Perez and James out as the table shattered, and Hail tried to capitalize by pinning Henley but Henley hit a big knee strike and got the win, cementing her spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breuker vs TBD

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Wes Lee

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.

