WWE's Wes Lee Overcomes Insane Odds to Secure Title Shot at NXT Deadline

Tonight's main event on WWE NXT had big stakes, as Wes Lee was faced with some NXT giants to get one more shot at the North American Championship. Lee had to go through Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and Johnny Gargano to get another shot at Dominik Mysterio's Title, and if he failed, he would no longer be able to challenge for it as long as Mysterio held the Title. Reed was a beast throughout the match, and at various points, all three other stars had to team up to take him out of the equation. Reed continued to be a force of nature, but Ivar then started attacking him and took him out of the match as their battle went backstage. That allowed Grimes, Gargano, and Lee to all have shining moments, but it was Lee who caught Grimes with the finisher and got his shot at Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship at Deadline.

Reed started things off by squashing Lee, and then he hit Grimes and Gargano with a double clothesline. Reed caught Lee off the top rope and slammed him over the rope and used it to fling him into the other two stars. Reed continued to stay in control, flinging Grimes out and then hitting Lee. Even after Gargano jumped in to battle Reed, Reed knocked them both back with headbutts.

Reed threw Grimes over the ropes and then hit Lee with a massive chop. Grimes got knocked off the ring apron to the floor by Reed and then Lee ate the turnbuckle after being thrown by Reed, who then threw Lee to the floor. Gargano got smacked with a chop and then Grimes got knocked to the floor again by Reed. Reed punched Lee and knocked him to the floor and then lifted Gargano for a vertical suplex.

Grimes tried to lift Reed but Reed picked him up. Reed dropped him though when all three other superstars started working together, hitting him constantly with dropkicks and uppercuts to knock him out of the ring. Then Lee and Gargano were left in the ring after Grimes got thrown out, and the two stars impressed each other by consistently countering each other's offense. Reed was back in and proceeded to slam both Gargano and Lee, and then Grimes went after Reed's legs but ended up eating a slam to the mat.

Reed picked up Grimes but Grimes hit a few elbows to the head and a kick to the skull, though Reed was still able to lift Lee...until Gargano catapulted Grimes into Reed's crotch, creating a one-of-a-kind low blow. Reed rolled out of the ring and the other three went at it. Grimes then went on a roll and almost pinned Lee, but he kicked out. Mysterio was sitting in on commentary and mentioned that if Lee doesn't win, the other people don't just get a Title shot, which wasn't clear at the beginning.

Reed was back on his feet and he had Gargano and Grimes on his shoulders, and then Lee was up there when Reed suplexed them all. Reed lifted Grimes and put him up top, but Grimes revised it. Then Lee and Gargano helped out and they all slammed Reed to the mat, and then turned their attention to each other. Lee and Grimes collided and Grimes almost go the pin, but Lee kicked out. Gargano caught Grimes and then Gargano locked in a submission on Grimes. Lee then broke it up but Reed came in and threw Lee into the turnbuckle. Reed hit two Sentons on Gargano and Grimes, but ran into the post when he went at Lee.

Lee then kicked Reed up top and got up there with him. Reed picked up Lee and tossed him on the other two stars. Reed went to capitalize but then Ivar showed up and started attacking Reed, clocking him with a kick to the head. Ivar ran into the barricade, and then they battled all the way to the back. Lee rolled up Gargano and then went for a pin on Grimes, but they both kicked out. Lee hit the finisher on Grimes and he got the pin and the win, securing his shot at the Title at Deadline.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breuker vs TBD

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs TBD

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Wes Lee

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.