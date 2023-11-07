WWE Sets First Two Matches for Survivor Series 2023

WWE's annual Survivor Series event is happening in just a couple of weeks, set to take place in Chicago on November 25th. This year's event will once again center around a giant War Games match, but we don't yet know which groups will be taking part in that main event. Thanks to Monday Night RAW, however, we do know at least two of the matches that will be on the Survivor Series card on Thanksgiving weekend, both of which will be for championships.

During this week's episode. of Monday Night RAW, WWE set its first two matches for Survivor Series later this month. The first involves the Ring General himself, Gunther. Currently enjoying a record-breaking run as WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther will defend his title against The Miz at Survivor Series. On Monday night, Miz took part in a Fatal Four-Way to become the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, beating the likes of Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet.

The other champion already set to defend their title at Survivor Series is none other than the Eradicator, Rhea Ripley. The WWE Women's World Champion successfully defended her championship against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark at Crown Jewel this past Saturday. All four of those women took part in a Battle Royale match on RAW, along with several other members of the roster, with the winner getting the opportunity to challenge Ripley for her title at Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch was attacked by Xia Li before the match could even begin, keeping her from competing for the title shot. That left the door open and Zoey Stark rose to the occasion. She eliminated Shayna Baszler to become the last woman standing and earn her championship opportunity.

So, that means four WWE Superstars are currently set to appear on the Survivor Series card. The Miz will challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, while Zoey Stark takes on Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Of course, the biggest matches on the Survivor Series card will undoubtedly be the War Games matches. The 2022 edition of the event saw Roman Reigns and the Bloodline take on the team of Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland in the Men's War Games match. The Women's War Games match pitted Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

