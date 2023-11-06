Young Rock Executive Teases Season 4 Plans Following Series' Cancellation: "Stay Tuned."

Young Rock is no more. The biographical sitcom about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life was cancelled by NBC after three seasons, with the latest batch of episodes wrapping up this past March. The series combined The Rock's legitimate past with a fictionalized version of his future, as a 2032 iteration of The Great One is seen running for President of the United States. Young Rock kicked off with The Rock as an adolescent, eager to mix it up with his wrestler relatives, and brought him all the way to the WWF's Attitude Era, The Rock's most famous wrestling run.

Last fans saw, The Rock was just breaking into the acting space, as the Young Rock Season 3 finale concluded with the former WWF Champion getting his first feelers from Hollywood. Despite cancellation, there is more story to tell, and it sounds like there is internal hope that a fourth season will happen.

"Young Rock Will Be Back."

The Brahma Bull's origin story is not over yet.

Speaking to Developmentally Speaking, Young Rock executive consultant Harvey Wippleman teased news regarding a fourth season after the SAG-AFTRA strike resolves.

It was a great experience, and it's not over yet. It's not on NBC anymore, but once the actors' strike resolves, stay tuned," Wippleman said. "Young Rock will be back. The story ain't over yet."

Wippleman was a wrestling personality in his own right, mostly working in a managerial capacity. He first established a connection with The Rock early in The Rock's wrestling career, giving him a place to stay when he was first getting started.

"To me, the biggest highlight of the last whatever amount of years was being a main part of the 'Young Rock' show on NBC. I was one of the two executive consultants for the wrestling aspect of the show," Wippleman reflected on his work on Young Rock. "A great friend of mine, Chavo Guerrero, was the casting director for the wrestlers in the show and also the physical consultant, shaking the actors how to take a bump or whatever. The young wrestlers that were portraying other people, he would explain to them what to do. Me and Chavo were two the two wrestling people on that particular show."

All three seasons of Young Rock are currently streaming on Peacock.