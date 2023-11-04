WWE Confirms War Games Return at Survivor Series

After Crown Jewel, WWE will shift its focus to Survivor Series, which is set to take place in Chicago on November 25th. There are several bigger questions going into the event, but one of the questions had to do with War Games. War Games was a part of last year's event, but WWE had been silent on whether it would return. During Crown Jewel WWE revealed a new ad for the event, and that's when the War Games logo was shown for the first time. Now the fun part begins, as WWE will start setting up the teams on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. It is also expected that there will be a Men's and Women's War Games match on the card like last year, but hopefully, more details will be revealed on next week's shows.

Last year's Survivor Series was the first time a War Games match had been on the main roster card, as before that it was featured on NXT TakeOvers. The debut outing was good for both matches, and due to the team format, having factions like Judgement Day and The Bloodline makes sense since they have so many enemies. It's also a chance for other stars to shine in a team setting, and there are plenty who could benefit from that spotlight.

War Games is a fan favorite for a variety of reasons, but the mayhem caused by two rings is a big part, as is the slow rollout of teams and the variety of weapons that get used in the match. That is likely to continue in this year's version, and with more of the roster comfortable with the format now, this year's event could end up being even better.

One of the other questions surrounding the event is a certain Chicago favorite CM Punk. Punk and AEW ended their relationship after All In. There's been rumors that Punk is heading to WWE, and that he might debut at Survivor Series. Those rumors have been pushed back on in other reports, and when Punk was asked about them, he addressed them vaguely, saying, "They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get."

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather," Punk said. "I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such. Everything has kind of stopped. I'm fortunate to take time off from everything. I've canceled things I have coming up. Traveling is hard. It's tough to leave him here with my wife April [AJ Lee]. If there are two of us here taking care of him, it's easier."

WWE Crown Jewel Card and Results:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs LA Knight

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) def. Drew McIntyre

Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs Bianca Belair

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) def. Rey Mysterio

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

Solo Sikoa def. John Cena

Are you excited for War Games? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wresting with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!