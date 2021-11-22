WWE Survivor Series: Roman Reigns Defeats Big E in Main Event

Roman Reigns was once again victorious at Survivor Series on Sunday night, defeating WWE Champion Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match. E put up a valiant effort, withstanding Reigns’ many attempts at ending the match with Superman Punches, Spears and Guillotine chokes (and even a Rock Bottom at one point). He finally managed to put the big man down by attacking E’s injured knee, then planted him with another Spear for the win.

The storyline between the two centered around Reigns terrorizing the rest of New Day over on SmackDown in recent weeks. He and The Bloodline injured Kingston to the point where he’s been off TV for weeks, then smashed Xavier Woods’ King of the Ring crown and throne after being crowned “King of SmakDown.” E made a surprise appearance on this week’s SmackDown to assist Woods in beating down The Bloodline.

E spoke with Sports Illustrated earlier in the week and talked about how important the matchup would be for his career.

“It is massive for me,” he said. “If we go out there and have the match we’re capable of having, we can have people clamoring to see it again, even at WrestleMania. I know what’s at stake.

“This is my opportunity to be the guy,” he added. “And I’m ready for it.”

Check out the full results from Survivor Series below! WWE will return to pay-per-view on Jan. 1, 2022, with the Day 1 event.