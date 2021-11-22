WWE Survivor Series: Fans Are Upset That The Rock Didn’t Make Any Sort of Appearance

WWE fans were left disappointed at the end of this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not make any sort of appearance either in-person or via video during the show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The show served as a celebration for the 25th anniversary of Johnson’s debut, yet despite the numerous tributes WWE had dedicated for Rock in the month leading up to the event (along with the many highlight video packages that played in-between Sunday’s matches) there was no sign of “The People’s Champ” beyond advertisements for his new Netflix film Red Notice.
And no appearance also meant no possible interaction with Roman Reigns, the man many fans are hoping will bring Rock out of retirement for one more match at an upcoming WrestleMania. Were you upset by Rock’s absence? Tell us down in the comments!