WWE Tapings Canceled Due to COVID-19 Testing

The latest round of WWE television tapings was supposed to continue on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. But after news of a PC trainee testing positive for COVID-19, that has been scrapped for at least today. POST Wrestling's John Pollock reported late Monday night that the tapings will be pushed back by at least one day while wrestlers, staff and production crew who were at the PC on June 9 will undergo tests for coronavirus. This marks the first time WWE has performed testing across the board, as so far they been doing just simple examinations like temperature checks when each employee enters the PC.

The identity of the wrestler who tested positive has not been released, though it has been reported they're a trainee who has not been featured on NXT.

From two sources - WWE tapings will not be taking place on Tuesday. Was told by one they are hoping to resume on Wednesday. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 16, 2020

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement on Monday night read. "Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

This marks the second time a WWE employee has tested positive for coronavirus. The first was an unnamed on-air talent in late March.

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement on the matter at the time read. "We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

Monday night's news broke mere hours after a report dropped stating that certain WWE officials want the company out of the PC and back to holding live events in front of fans by the end of August.

