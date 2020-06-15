WWE Reportedly Planning on Hosting Live Events Again by The End of The Summer

Since mid-March WWE has been forced to hold all pay-per-views and episodes of Raw and SmackDown from inside the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it appears that might be changing in the near future. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reportedly on Monday night that WWE "has begun working to strategize potential courses of action towards getting WWE live events up and running again." He then added some officials in the company believe they will be able to get out of the PC and back in front of fans why August, while others believe that might be too soon."

"The entire process has been described as being very 'day to day' with plans and strategies quickly changing as the company works to establish different contingency plans," Johnson wrote.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.