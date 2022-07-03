WWE Fans Furious Over Theory's Money in the Bank Win

WWE's Money in the Bank came to a thrilling close with the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but Adam Pearce threw a wrench into everything when he introduced an eight superstar into the match, which turned out to be Austin Theory. Theory had lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, and now he was in the Money in the Bank match for another shot at Title gold. Well, he ended up winning that match too, and fans were not happy with the result. Reactions came flying in and you could hear the boos in the arena too, and you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.

When Pearce came out to introduce someone into the match you knew Cody Rhodes was the first one to come to mind, but that didn't end up happening. Instead it was Theory, and as Vince McMahon's hand-chosen talent, some were already posting on social media that he could end up winning the match.

That ended up being true, and fans weren't happy, especially since stars like Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Sami Zayn were denied a victory. He'll likely celebrate the win on Monday Night Raw, but in the meantime, you can check out the results for the show below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Liv Morgan def Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Theory def Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Madcap Moss

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) defeats Carmella

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) def Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) def The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) defeats Theory

