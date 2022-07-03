WWE Fans Furious Over Theory's Money in the Bank Win
WWE's Money in the Bank came to a thrilling close with the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but Adam Pearce threw a wrench into everything when he introduced an eight superstar into the match, which turned out to be Austin Theory. Theory had lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, and now he was in the Money in the Bank match for another shot at Title gold. Well, he ended up winning that match too, and fans were not happy with the result. Reactions came flying in and you could hear the boos in the arena too, and you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.
When Pearce came out to introduce someone into the match you knew Cody Rhodes was the first one to come to mind, but that didn't end up happening. Instead it was Theory, and as Vince McMahon's hand-chosen talent, some were already posting on social media that he could end up winning the match.
That ended up being true, and fans weren't happy, especially since stars like Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Sami Zayn were denied a victory. He'll likely celebrate the win on Monday Night Raw, but in the meantime, you can check out the results for the show below.
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Liv Morgan def Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Theory def Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Madcap Moss
Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) defeats Carmella
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) def Natalya
Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) def The Street Profits
United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) defeats Theory
Santos Is Not A Fan
Seth Was Robbed!
Theory literally lost his title and is now Mr MITB.. SETH GOT ROBBED #MITB— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) July 3, 2022
That Sucked
Welp...that ending sucked!! #WWEMITB Goodnight 🙄🙄🙄— Always Big O (@omills1980) July 3, 2022
Bad Ending
A bullshit awful end to an otherwise awesome #MITB match.— AB Normal 🐈🇨🇦🇺🇦🏳️🌈⚽️😈 (@kat_woman13) July 3, 2022
I'm Done
Yeah so im just done with WWE pic.twitter.com/EYRA4Xw9Ll— Santino (@TheBozenBeast) July 3, 2022
Crying
Not theory!! 😭😭#MITB— Waraiishaun 99 (@Waraiishaun99) July 3, 2022
Not Mad...Disappointed
I am not mad that Theory won. I am disappointed that he won. #MITB— Kevin (@KevinTalks12) July 3, 2022